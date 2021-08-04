Catfish are being caught primarily on jugs and trotlines. The mouth of the old Tombigbee River is a good spot to target.
Bay Springs
Fishing the hydrilla early and late in the day with topwater lures should produce some bass. The deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 25 feet of water may be holding crappie.
Columbus Lake
A few crappie are being caught in the gravel pits and around the mouths of old river runs.
Enid Lake
Flip, pitch, or cast jigs, crankbaits or soft plastics 8 to 14 feet deep on points with cover midday as well as ledges, humps or old roadbeds.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has either been trolling pink or orange crankbaits, jigs or minnows 12 to 16 feet deep in the main lake, or scoping jigs in flooded timber.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
For bass, night fishing is a viable option this time of year. Try dark-colored spinnerbaits or jigs. Trolling or drifting minnows in Yellow and Bear Creeks in 20 to 30 feet of water may produce a few crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass fishing has been fair with most caught in the shallows off of points. Large spinnerbaits have been doing well. A few crappie have been caught in 10 to 12 feet of water near structure.
Sardis Lake
For bass, work jigs, crankbaits or soft plastics 8 to 14 feet deep on the same points midday, as well as humps, ledges and old pond levees.
Tombigbee State Park
Bream are biting well. The majority are being caught in deeper water off of beds. Worms and crickets under a bobber should work.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are throwing topwater lures along the shallow flats and points early and late in the day. During the day, target main lake and secondary points, humps and creek channels.