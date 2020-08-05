Aberdeen Lake
The majority of the bass bite continues to come from the deeper sloughs and backwaters with timber and grass.
Bay Springs
Crappie reports are coming from deep water near the McDougal and Ashcraft areas of the lake. The deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 25 feet of water are hot.
Columbus Lake
For bass, Tibbee Creek has decent water clarity right now since rainfall has been scarce. Target the deep side of channel bends with Texas-rigged plastics and shallow crankbaits.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream anglers fishing from boats and the bank are reporting catches by tightlining red worms in 3 to 8 feet of water.
Enid Lake
For crappie, best luck has been either trolling or drifting jigs or large minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 6 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, work crankbaits or drift bigger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. For bream, fish worms or crickets 4 to 8 feet deep under a bobber.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
Current is critical right now for bass anglers choosing to stay deep and fish the humps and ledges along the main river, but not so much for those fishing the offshore structure in Bear and Yellow Creeks.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are catching most of their fish just out from spawning areas along the points and the earthen piers. Most anglers are tightlining crickets and worms along the primary dropoffs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are being caught 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 feet of water. For bream, fish any cover with crickets or worms under a bobber 4 to 8 feet deep.
Trace State Park
Trace State Park Lake was re-opened to fishing and boating this past week. Reports on results will resume in weeks to come.