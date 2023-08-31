Bass anglers are targeting woody and grassy cover in the deeper sloughs with various topwater presentations early and late in the day. Slower presentations like a jig or Texas-rig work during the day. Some anglers are targeting the channel around or above the old Tombigbee River.
Bay Springs
Early morning or late evening topwater lures may produce some strikes. Areas with deep, off shore structure are popular as well. For crappie, target brush tops 15 to 25 feet deep.
Columbus Lake
anglers are having success by targeting the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs with Texas-rigged soft plastics and jigs. Both grassy and woody cover are holding fish, but you may have to cover a lot of water to find one willing to bite.
Enid Lake
Fish shallow cover early and late in the day with topwaters or other search baits, but have another rod rigged with soft plastics to follow up on missed strikes. Best luck for crappie has been found on fish suspended 10 to 18 feet deep in standing timber and the mouths of major creeks.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, target suspended fish in the mouths of major creek coves, standing timber, or main lake flats. Constriction points like bridge crossings have been concentrating fish moving down the lake.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass are hanging out around ledges in deeper water, others are being caught up shallow in 5 to 12 feet of water. Some crappie action has been found trolling crankbaits in Bear Creek.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Small topwater shad-immitators like flukes or Rapala Originals are good bets for the schooling bass. For crappie, target brushtops in deeper water.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, the Piney Point area has been good jigging 6 feet deep in 12 feet of water near the river channel. Work 6 to 18 feet deep for suspended fish in the main lake, standing timber, or the mouths of major creek coves. Fish are holding deeper, 12 to 18 feet, closer to the dam than in the upper end, where they are 6 to 8 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in water 15 to 25 feet deep.
Trace State Park
Some nicer bass in the 3- to 6-pound range have been caught recently. Topwater or shad imitating lures are good bets, as are soft plastics later in the day. Anglers are still encouraged to keep a limit of bass under 12 inches.