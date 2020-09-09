Aberdeen Lake
Crappie anglers are targeting the old river runs with woody or grassy cover along the deeper banks. The shade from various forms of cover can play a big role in positioning fish this time of year.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers are working offshore structure in 15 to 25 feet of water with a wide assortment of gear.
Columbus Lake
For crappie, target the deeper old river runs and some of the deeper backwater areas like the gravel pits. Any woody cover in those deeper river runs should be a magnet for crappie.
Elvis Presley Lake
Crappie anglers are targeting the deeper waters along the dam near the drain structure and around deep, offshore structure with any cover.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been found either trolling or drifting jigs or large minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 6 to 12 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, pull crankbaits or troll bigger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. Fish are scattered from Skuna-Turkey ramp to Young’s Landing.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks by trolling minnows and jigs in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are throwing various topwater lures and spinnerbaits in the early morning and late evening hours.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 or more feet of water. Single pole fishing around standing timber, slow trolling jigs or large minnows and crankbaits in the main lake have been working.
Trace State Park
For bream, anglers should fish in 4 to 8 feet of water around traditional bedding areas and shoreline cover.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.