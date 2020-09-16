Aberdeen Lake
Crappie anglers are targeting the old river runs with woody or grassy cover along the deeper banks.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers are targeting offshore structure in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
For crappie, target the deeper old river runs and some of the deeper backwater areas.
Elvis Presley Lake
Crappie anglers are targeting the deeper waters along the dam near the drain structure and around deep, offshore structure with any cover.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been found either trolling or drifting jigs or large minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 6 to 12 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, pull crankbaits or troll bigger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks by trolling minnows and jigs in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are throwing various topwater lures and spinnerbaits in the early morning and late evening hours.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 or more feet of water. Single pole fishing around standing timber, slow trolling in the main lake have all been producing.
Trace State Park
For bream, anglers should fish in 4 to 8 feet of water around traditional bedding areas and shoreline cover. Red worms and crickets work well.