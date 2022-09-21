Bass anglers are targeting woody and grassy cover in the deeper sloughs with various topwater presentations early and late in the day. Most anglers are choosing weedless lures like frogs, rats, and buzzbaits.
Bay Springs
An early morning and late evening shallow bass bite continues around the patches of hydrilla and pondweed scattered around the lake. The patches of grass with deeper water nearby seem to be the most productive. Crappie anglers are hitting the deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 30 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
Catfish anglers are targeting the navigational channel, particularly around the mouths of the old river runs and below the dam. Jugs and trotlines are good around the river runs while anglers are using rods and reels successfully below the dam.
Enid Lake
Warm surface water has driven crappie 14 feet deep over deeper water in the main lake. For bass, target topwater action early and late. Midday hit main lake points 8 to 10 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being caught 10 to 15 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. Midday, bass are holding on structure 6 to 10 feet deep.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Jigs, swimbaits and Carolina rigs remain the go-to techniques for the deep water bass bite. Work presentations slowly to entice fish not aggressively feeding.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are catching most of their fish just out from spawning areas along the points and the earthen piers. Any cover on those points and piers is holding fish. Most anglers are tight lining crickets and worms along the primary dropoffs in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are less scattered now that the spillway is again open. Jig 6 to 16 feet deep in standing timber or other cover in the upper end. Most anglers fishing from Clear Creek to the dam are trolling or drifting 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 or more feet of water. For bass, fish main lake points midday and on the edges of creek and river channels 8 to 12 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Pan-sized bass are abundant and may be caught with any preferred method. Anglers are encouraged to take home a limit of bass under 12 inches on every visit.