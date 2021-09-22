For bass, success has been reported fishing deeper sloughs around grass and stumps with jigs and Texas-rigs as well as around the mouths of old river runs in the main channel with diving crankbaits.
Bay Springs
The catfish reports are fair with most anglers still fishing in the canal between Bay Springs and Pickwick.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers have had success throwing into shoreline vegetation and cover with frogs and buzzbaits. Targeting deeper water in the old river runs with Texas-rigged soft plastics and shakey head worms has also produced fish
Enid Lake
There have been some good bass reports jigging in standing timber in the upper end. Otherwise, work 14 to 22 feet deep in the main lake.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has either been trolling pink or orange crankbaits, jigs or minnows 12 to 16 feet deep in the main lake or scoping jigs in flooded timber.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are having to cover a lot of water to find fish willing to bite. A number of patterns are going right now from shallow ledge fishing, to chasing the schooling fish, to throwing frogs and soft plastics around the hydrilla beds.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are targeting deeper water off of points with deep running lures. Texas-rigged worms, dropshots and jigs all stand a good chance.
Sardis Lake
Best crappie results have been found 10 to 12 feet deep in 16 to 20 feet of water either jigging or trolling in standing timber in the upper end of the lake.
Tombigbee State Park
For the bass anglers fishing through the middle of the day, jigs and shakey head worms tossed into shady cover should entice a few strikes. Anglers are throwing small spinnerbaits and buzzbaits around the water willow near shore early and later in the day.
Trace State Park
Early mornings and late evenings are going to be best for some topwater action. During the day, target main lake and secondary points, humps and creek channels.