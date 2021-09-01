Some success has been reported fishing deeper sloughs around grass and stumps. Slower presentations are working better in the heat of the day.
Bay Springs
Most bass anglers are still choosing to fish the deep structure like humps, roadbeds and points. Some anglers are hitting the hydrilla beds scattered around the lake.
Columbus Lake
Most anglers are still fishing in the early morning or later evening due to the heat. Throwing into shoreline vegetation and cover with frogs and buzzbaits has produced bass.
Enid Lake
Jigging for crappie in standing timber has been effective. Trolling for crappie 14 to 22 feet deep in the main lake has been working as well.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has either been trolling pink or orange crankbaits, jigs or minnows 12 to 16 feet deep in the main lake or scoping jigs in flooded timber.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are having to cover a lot of water to find fish willing to bite. A number of patterns are going right now from shallow ledge fishing, to chasing the schooling fish, to throwing frogs and soft plastics around the hydrilla beds.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The bream bite has been fair for both boat and bank anglers, with fish being caught on worms and crickets fished in 10-12 feet of water off of beds.
Sardis Lake
Keeper crappie are being caught by anglers fishing 11 to 17 feet deep on the north side of the lake between Wyatt’s Landing and Teckville Landing.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are throwing small spinnerbaits and buzzbaits around the water willow near shore early and later in the day.
Trace State Park
For bream, tightlining with mealworms, red worms, or nightcrawlers, or crickets under a cork would be best.