Crappie anglers are targeting the old river runs with woody and/or grassy cover along the deeper banks. The backer bottoms area is popular.
Bay Springs
The deep bass bite is slowing down significantly as fish are moving shallower to chase schools of shad. Target deep grass lines. Keep a topwater rig handy while watching for bass hitting shad near the surface.
Columbus Lake
Bass and crappie anglers are having success targeting the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs.
Enid Lake
Crappie are being caught 10 to 14 feet deep in the main lake. For bass, fish 5 to 10 feet deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs, crankbaits or spinnerbaits off main lake points or on the edges of creek and river channels near cover. For bream, fish 4 to 6 feet deep under a bobber near any cover.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing has been very tough. Some success has been found fishing 10 to 15 feet deep over deeper water. For bass, fish main lake points, humps, flooded roadbeds, or the edges of rivers or creeks 6 to 10 feet deep.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass schooling activity should begin any day. Look for bass leaving the depths to run shallow and feed up on shad as shorter days and cooler temperatures prevail.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are throwing various topwater lures and spinnerbaits in the early morning and late evening hours. The woody cover in the coves seems to be what most anglers are targeting. As the sun gets higher in the sky, anglers are moving deeper and targeting points and other offshore structure.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are less scattered now that the spillway gates are once again open. Jig 6 to 16 feet deep in standing timber or other cover in the upper end. Most folks fishing from Clear Creek to the dam are trolling 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 or more feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water. Look for the bite to pick up as we move into fall. Bass are moving toward the shallows to feed up on shad. Target points in 10 to 15 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Shallow timber and main lake points seem to be holding bass. Trace Lake has abundant small bass, and anglers are strongly encouraged to keep a limit of bass under 12 inches.