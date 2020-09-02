Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting woody and grassy cover in the deeper sloughs with various topwater presentations early and late in the day.
Bay Springs
For bass, an early morning and late evening shallow topwater bite continues around the patches of hydrilla and pondweed scattered around the lake. The patches of grass with deeper water nearby seem to be the most productive.
Columbus Lake
Some bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs with Texas-rigged soft plastics and jigs.
Elvis Presley Lake
Target the deeper pockets and points with various topwater lures like poppers and walking style baits for bass early and late in the day.
Enid Lake
Largemouth bass will either be following channels as falling water moves them toward the main lake, or will be on major points and ledges.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, work crankbaits or bigger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. Most good reports have come from the main lake, from Carver Point to the Skuna-Turkey Creek ramp.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
For bass, a decent topwater bite during the early morning and late evening hours is being reported around the grass beds.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are catching most of their fish by tightening crickets and worms in 4 to 6 feet of water near the lake’s earthen piers.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish any cover on the edges of channels as shallow bass move to the main lake. For crappie, fish 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 or more feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.