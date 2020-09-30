Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting woody and grassy cover in the deeper backwaters with various topwater presentations early and late in the day.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting brushtops and cover in the 12- to 18-foot range as the fall bite is beginning to pick up. Bass anglers are working offshore structure in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
For bass, some topwater and subsurface action is happening around the grass beds in creeks and backwater areas.
Elvis Presley Lake
Crappie anglers continue to target the deeper waters along the dam near the drain structure and around deep offshore structure with any cover.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been either trolling or drifting jigs or large minnows in creek mouths or the main lake 6 to 12 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, troll bigger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. With the weather cooling off, look for some fish moving 6 feet deep or shallower.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range. Any woody cover in that range should be like a magnet for crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are throwing various topwater lures and spinnerbaits in the early morning and late evening hours, targeting woody cover. For bream anglers are tightlining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are still fishing 10 feet deep in 12 feet of water, but some folks have found good fish 3 to 6 ft deep just off the bottom in the upper end of the lake, but near deeper water.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water. Bream anglers are tightlining crickets and red worms, but a cork presentation may work as well.
Trace State Park
Crappie in the 9- to 14-inch range are common in the lake. One angler caught 13 recently in 8-9 feet of water, much shallower than most anglers are fishing. For bream, target 4 to 8 feet of water around traditional bedding areas.