Aberdeen Lake
Bass can be caught around riprap early in the morning and around the locks.
Bay Springs
For bass, topwaters are working well early in the morning around grass right at sunrise. Bass are still being caught deeper on old dams and roadbeds.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are throwing Texas rigs to catch bass around laydowns and vegetation in the gravel pits. The topwater bite slowed down some in the morning on frogs and buzzbaits.
Elvis Presley Lake
Worms tightlined on the bottom seem to be working best for bream. Fly fishing has produced nice bluegill recently.
Enid Lake
The reservoir is on a slow fall. Expect shallow fish to follow the river, creeks and ditches towards deeper water. Crappie reports have been from anglers trolling outside the trees, in creek mouths and in the main lake 12 to 22 feet deep for suspended fish.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing crankbaits 14 to 16 feet deep in 18 to 20 feet of water outside the trees, in creek mouths and in the main lake.
JP Coleman
Catfish anglers are targeting bluff walls, gravel bars and ledges with chicken liver. With the lake spilling, the bite was better than it had been. Anglers are having success jug fishing and running trot lines.
Lake Lamar Bruce
For bream, meal worms and red worms tightlined on the bottom often produce good fish, especially right before dusk.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish jigs or small crankbaits over sandbars in the river channel and over sandy, main lake points early and late in the day.
Tombigbee State Park
Red worms and meal worms are the most popular baits for bream. Most anglers are targeting primary dropoffs. Woody cover along dropoffs should hold a few fish.