Aberdeen Lake
Bass are feeding up on baitfish. Bass are starting to migrate to shallower waters chasing shad. Try fishing 3 to 10 feet of water early in the mornings.
Bay Springs
Bass are still being caught deeper on old dams, brush piles, and roadbeds. Bass are transitioning from deep to shallow. Look for bass on some secondary points.
Columbus Lake
The bass have started to transition from their summer patterns to fall patterns. Most anglers are throwing Texas rigs or jigs to catch bass around laydowns, grass and points.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, work shallow points and pockets with topwaters early, moving deeper as the day progresses.
Grenada Lake
For largemouth bass, fish 4 to 12 feet deep around cover in the clearest water available.
JP Coleman
The catfish bite has been good. Anglers are drifting by laydowns and channel ledges using nightcrawlers, cut skipjack and shad have been catching all species of catfish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers fishing in 6 to 10 feet of water have had some luck. Meal worms and red worms tightlined on the bottom often produce good fish, especially right before dusk.
Sardis Lake
Largemouth bass will be 4 to 15 feet deep in the river and creek channels where the water is just pulling into the banks, off secondary points in major coves, or off main lake points.
Tombigbee State Park
The catfish bite is fair. Try targeting the areas around the fishing piers and deeper points with night crawlers or liver.