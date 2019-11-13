Aberdeen Lake
Look for crappie suspended in 12 to 18 feet of water around 8 foot deep.
Bay Springs
Look for bass on some secondary points. Bladed lures and lures mimicking baitfish balls have been the best choices shallow and deep.
Columbus Lake
Try to find suspended crappie in 8 to 12 feet of water.
Elvis Presley Lake
Most crappie are suspended deep around underwater brushtops and along the dam.
Enid Lake
Bass will be 4 to 12 feet deep in the river and creek channels. Crappie reports have been from anglers slow trolling jigs or minnows in creek mouths and the main lake 5 to 15 feet deep for suspended fish.
Grenada Lake
Bass are 4 to 12 feet deep around cover in the clearest water available. For crappie, best luck has been slow trolling jigs or minnows 6 to 12 feet deep in 10 to 14 feet of water in creek mouths and over main lake structure.
JP Coleman
Anglers should try 8 to 15 feet of water for suspended crappie. Focus efforts on the mouths of creeks and drainages.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers fishing in 6 to 10 feet of water have had some luck. Meal worms and red worms tightlined on the bottom often produce good fish, especially right before dusk.
Sardis Lake
Bass will be 4 to 12 feet deep in the river and creek channels. For crappie, find any holes 8 to 12 feet deep and fish 1 to 2 feet off the bottom.
Tombigbee State Park
For catfish, try targeting the areas around the fishing piers and deeper points with night crawlers or liver.