Aberdeen Lake
Bass reports are still coming from the sloughs and cutoffs just off the main channel.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers are hitting both traditional deep summertime humps and points as well as the hydrilla grass beds scattered around the lake.
Columbus Lake
Most bass anglers are fishing early in the morning and late in the evening. The east bank area and the gravel pits are still producing a few fish around the grass.
Elvis Presley Lake
A few anglers are throwing various topwater lures early and late in the day with some success.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been pulling crankbaits or slow trolling jigs or minnows 18 to 20 or more feet deep in 20 to 25 feet of water off main lake points and major creek mouths.
Grenada Lake
Crappie have been suspended 14 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 20 or more feet of water.
JP Coleman
Current is critical right now for those anglers choosing to stay deep and fish the humps and ledges. TVA typically starts pulling more water in the mid-day hours.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are tight lining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Best luck for crappie has been pulling crankbaits or slow trolling jigs or minnows for fish suspended 12 to 20 or more feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass reports continue to be fair with a decent early and late topwater bite around the water willow.