Aberdeen Lake
For bass, fish around the locks early in the morning.
Bay Springs
Bass are still being caught deeper on old dams, brush piles and roadbeds.
Columbus Lake
Junebug and black and blue have been the best bait colors for bass.
Elvis Presley Lake
Some bass anglers are still hanging in there early in the morning with topwaters, and bass can still be seen chasing shad.
Enid Lake
Crappie reports have been from anglers trolling in creek mouths and the main lake 12 to 22 feet deep for suspended fish.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish jigs, minnows or crankbaits 14 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 20 or more feet of water in creek mouths and over main lake structure.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are reporting catching some decent bass around the thicker grass beds.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The bream bite is fair. If you’re fishing from the bank, try around the earthen pier behind the bathrooms.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish 12 to 20 feet deep in standing timber, the mouths of major creek coves and in the main lake.
Tombigbee State Park
Bream fishing is fair to good. Red worms and meal worms are the most popular baits. Target primary drop-offs.