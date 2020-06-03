Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the sloughs and old river runs early in the morning in search of a topwater bite. Most bites are coming on black buzzbaits and frogs around both woody and grassy cover.
Bay Springs
As water temps continue to rise, bass should start making their way toward deep water structure like the Josh Pond Levee. Finding the shad is starting to be critical for the offshore bite.
Columbus Lake
The backs of the sloughs and old river runs are good choices for that early morning and late evening topwater bass bite.
Elvis Presley Lake
Buzzbaits and other topwater lures are good choices for bass during the twilight hours. Bream are being caught on and off the beds in shallow areas 3 to 8 feet.
Enid Lake
Bass will be following creeks and ditches. Look for the clearest water and flooded vegetation where deeper and shallower water are close by. Best depths for crappie have been 8 to 12 feet.
Grenada Lake
Best results for crappie have been found slow trolling 8 to 10 feet deep along the edge of flooded trees and bushes. For bream, fish worms or crickets 3 to 5 feet under a bobber in flooded vegetation.
J.P. Coleman
The quality bass bite continues to move offshore as we move further into summer. Anglers are targeting ledges, humps and dropoffs in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are moving into the shallows toward the afternoon. Try deep points during the heat of the day. For bream, target 3 to 5 feet of water just off spawning areas.
Sardis Lake
To find bass, look for the clearest water along the edges of flooded vegetation. Crappie are being caught by single-pole fishing 10 to 14 feet deep near dropoffs among standing dead timber in 20 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
For bream, target cover in 3 to 5 feet of water just on spawning areas.