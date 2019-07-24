Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are still targeting the deeper sloughs and cuts off the main channel. An early morning and late evening bite continues on buzzbaits and frogs around any grass or wood.
Bay Springs
Road beds, humps, deep points and drop offs are still holding a lot of the bass, as are the various grass beds scattered throughout the lake. Most fish are coming on.
Columbus Lake
The east bank area and the gravel pits are still producing bass around the grass and stumps. Frogs and buzzbaits are working during those twilight hours.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream anglers fishing from both boats and the bank are tight lining worms or crickets in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been pulling crankbaits or slow trolling jigs or minnows 18 to 20 or more feet deep in 20 to 25 feet of water off main lake points and major creek mouths.
JP Coleman
Timing of fishing a school has become critical lately. Most anglers are targeting water depths of about 15 to 25 feet.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are tight lining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are in summer patterns off main lake points and the mouths of major creeks. Best luck has been pulling crankbaits or slow trolling jigs or minnows for fish suspended 12 to 20 or more feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
During the day, bass anglers are targeting deeper points in 10 to 15 feet of water. Texas-rigged soft plastics and crankbaits have been the most popular lures.