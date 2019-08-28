Aberdeen Lake
Anglers are targeting shallow wood on the channel.
Bay Springs
Most bass anglers continue to hit the deeper points and humps. Any deeper structure that has hydrilla growing on it will hold more fish than those without.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are hitting shoreline cover along the channel and in the gravel pits near the east bank ramp.
Elvis Presley Lake
The bream bite is fair with anglers targeting the 5- to 12-foot range.
Enid Lake
Fall drawdown is underway and fish are near deeper water. Crappie have been found just above bottom in 12 to 20 feet of water.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing has been good recently with most keepers being caught about 15 feet deep. The north side of the Yalobusha arm has been good.
J.P. Coleman
Fish seem to be scattering now with no one spot holding big numbers of fish. Shad are being found along the shallow flats out to the ledges which is scattering the bass.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are targeting active fish early and late in the day with buzzbaits, spinnerbaits and other topwater lures.
Sardis Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing 6 to 17 feet deep in standing, dead timber.
Tombigbee State Park
Several bass anglers are having luck by down- sizing their tackle and using light line and 4-inch finesse worms on drop-shot or shakeyhead rigs.