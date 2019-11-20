Aberdeen Lake
Look for crappie suspended in 12 to 18 feet of water around 8 foot deep.
Bay Springs
For bass, bladed lures and lures mimicking baitfish balls have been the best choices.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are throwing shallow-running crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
Elvis Presley Lake
Most crappie are suspended deep around underwater brushtops and along the dam.
Enid Lake
Crappie reports have been from folks slow trolling jigs or minnows in creek mouths and the main lake 5 to 12 feet deep for suspended fish.
Grenada Lake
For largemouth bass, fish 4 to 8 feet deep around cover in the clearest water available.
JP Coleman
Anglers should try 8 to 15 feet of water for suspended crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers fishing in 6 to10 feet of water have had some luck.
Sardis Lake
Largemouth bass will be 4 to 8 feet deep in the river and creek channels where the water is just pulling into the banks, off secondary points in major coves, or off main lake points. Crappie are 1 to 2 feet off the bottom in holes 6 to 12 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
For catfish, try targeting the areas around the fishing piers and deeper points with night crawlers or liver.