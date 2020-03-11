Aberdeen Lake

As water temps start to warm, spinnerbaits and paddle tail swimbaits will be a popular choice for bass.

Bay Springs

Crappie anglers are targeting woody cover in 8 to 12 feet of water.

Columbus Lake

For bass, most anglers are opting for slower presentations like jig-n-pig combos and Texas-rigged lizards or creature baits due to the muddy water.

Elvis Presley Lake

The lake is still high and muddy, but a lot of bass are being caught on crankbaits, rattletraps and spinnerbaits.

Enid Lake

For crappie, best luck has been either trolling or drifting bright colored jigs or minnows in the main lake and mouths of major creek coves about 5 to 7 feet deep.

Grenada Lake

Some anglers have caught a few crappie fishing 3 to 4 feet deep in the ironwood bushes in 5 to 6 feet of water.

J.P. Coleman

Crappie anglers are finding fish in 10 to 15 feet of water and shallower due to the heavy stained conditions.

Lake Lamar Bruce

Big bass seem to be concentrated in specific areas and one angler reported catching multiple fish over 5 pounds.

Sardis Lake

For crappie, best luck has been either trolling or drifting bright colored jigs or minnows in the main lake about 5 to 7 feet deep. There have been some reports catching fish 3 to 4 feet deep in 5 to 6 feet of water in the bushes.

