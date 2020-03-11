Aberdeen Lake
As water temps start to warm, spinnerbaits and paddle tail swimbaits will be a popular choice for bass.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting woody cover in 8 to 12 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
For bass, most anglers are opting for slower presentations like jig-n-pig combos and Texas-rigged lizards or creature baits due to the muddy water.
Elvis Presley Lake
The lake is still high and muddy, but a lot of bass are being caught on crankbaits, rattletraps and spinnerbaits.
Enid Lake
For crappie, best luck has been either trolling or drifting bright colored jigs or minnows in the main lake and mouths of major creek coves about 5 to 7 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Some anglers have caught a few crappie fishing 3 to 4 feet deep in the ironwood bushes in 5 to 6 feet of water.
J.P. Coleman
Crappie anglers are finding fish in 10 to 15 feet of water and shallower due to the heavy stained conditions.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Big bass seem to be concentrated in specific areas and one angler reported catching multiple fish over 5 pounds.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, best luck has been either trolling or drifting bright colored jigs or minnows in the main lake about 5 to 7 feet deep. There have been some reports catching fish 3 to 4 feet deep in 5 to 6 feet of water in the bushes.