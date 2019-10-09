Aberdeen Lake
With cooler temps on the way the bass bite should pick up. Try fishing around the locks early in the morning.
Bay Springs
Bass are still being caught deeper on old dams, brush piles and roadbeds. Big worms, football jigs, shaky heads, drop shots and Carolina rigs have been the best choices out deep.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are throwing Texas rigs or jigs to catch bass around laydowns and vegetation in the gravel pits.
Elvis Presley Lake
Topwaters, crankbaits and Texas-rigs are working pretty well for bass. Anglers should keep the small bass they catch, since Elvis Presley Lake is bass-crowded.
Enid Lake
Crappie reports have been from anglers trolling in creek mouths and the main lake 6 to 16 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing has been good lately with best luck fishing jigs, minnows or crankbaits 10 to 16 feet deep.
JP Coleman
Bass are starting to school and chase shad as the temperatures gradually drop. Anglers are reporting catching some decent bass around the thicker grass beds.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers fishing in 6 to 10 feet of water have had some luck.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish 8 to 18 feet deep in standing timber, the mouths of major creek coves, and in the main lake.
Tombigbee State Park
Bream fishing is fair to good. Red worms and meal worms are the most popular baits. Most anglers are targeting primary drop-offs.