Aberdeen Lake
For bass, fish around the locks early in the morning. Later, look for laydowns along old river bends and oxbows and fish a Texas rig.
Bay Springs
Bass are still being caught deeper on old dams, brush piles, and roadbeds.
Columbus Lake
The catfish bite remains fair. Shad are a good bait choice for blue and channel cats.
Elvis Presley Lake
A few crappie anglers have been fishing the deeper water along the dam and the creek channel.
Enid Lake
Crappie anglers have been trolling in creek mouths and the main lake 6 to 16 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing has been good lately with best luck fishing jigs, minnows or crankbaits 10 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 20 feet of water.
JP Coleman
Bass are being caught on the ledges on Carolina rigs, swimbaits and dropshots. Some schooling activity is being reported in some of the small creeks and coves.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers using large spinnerbaits were having some luck.
Sardis Lake
Limits are possible for suspended crappie by fishing 8 to 18 feet deep in standing timber.
Tombigbee State Park
Bream fishing is fair to good. Red worms and meal worms are the most popular baits. Most anglers are targeting primary dropoffs.