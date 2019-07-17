Aberdeen Lake
Catfishing has been fair. Try using cut or whole shad this time of year. Look for areas just off the navigation channel out of the current to hold fish.
Bay Springs
For bass, topwaters are working well early in the morning around grass right at sunrise. A few bass are being caught deeper on old dams and roadbeds.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are throwing Texas rigs to catch bass around laydowns and vegetation in the gravel pits.
Elvis Presley Lake
A few bass are being caught on topwaters when fish come up chasing shad. Once the sun gets up, try shaky heads around main lake points and the creek channel.
Enid Lake
Crappie reports lately have been from anglers trolling outside the trees, in creek mouths and in the main lake 12 to 20 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing crankbaits about 12 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 20 or more feet of water outside the trees, in creek mouths and in the main lake.
JP Coleman
Catfish anglers are targeting bluff walls, gravel bars and ledges with kool-aid flavored chicken liver. With the lake spilling, the bite was better than it had been.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers fishing from the earthen piers are having luck with crickets, and catching some big bluegill. Meal worms and red worms tightlined on the bottom often produce good fish, especially right before dusk.
Sardis Lake
Anglers are catching suspended crappie on crankbaits 16 to 18 feet deep in 20 or more feet of water outside the tree line, the mouths of major creek cove and in the main lake.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are having some success with shaky heads around laydowns.
Crappie anglers are targeting any brush tops in the 13- to 20-foot range.