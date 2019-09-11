Aberdeen Lake
For bass, try fishing around the locks early in the morning.
Bay Springs
Bass are still being caught deeper on old dams, brush piles and roadbeds.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are throwing Texas rigs or jigs to catch bass around laydowns and vegetation in the gravel pits.
Elvis Presley Lake
Some bass anglers are still hanging in there early in the morning with topwaters, and bass can still be seen chasing shad.
Enid Lake
Fall drawdown is underway, but the water is still well above summer pool. Expect shallow fish to follow the river, creeks and ditches towards deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing has been very good lately with best luck on crankbaits fished 14 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 18 feet of water.
JP Coleman
Bass are being caught on the ledges on Carolina rigs, swimbaits and dropshots.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are moving into deeper water once the sun gets up, but a few fish are being caught.
Sardis Lake
Anglers are catching suspended crappie on crankbaits 16 to 22 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Bream fishing is fair to good. Red worms and meal worms are the most popular baits.