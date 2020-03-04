Aberdeen Lake
Target bass in flooded vegetation and any underwater structure. Use baits that suspend, like jerkbaits and crankbaits.
Bay Springs
For crappie, try vertical jigging on deep brush piles and structure. Don’t overlook boat docks and the mouth of creeks.
Columbus Lake
Key to catching fish in current conditions will be slow retrieves and fishing structure. Use baits that make noise or vibrations.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass are being caught on crankbaits, rattletraps and spinnerbaits.
Enid Lake
Largemouth bass will be following creeks and ditches with the water falling. For crappie, best luck has been either trolling or drifting bright colored jigs or minnows in the main lake about 5 to 7 feet deep. There have been some reports fishing 3 to 4 feet deep in 5 to 6 feet of water in the bushes.
Grenada Lake
Some anglers have caught a few crappie fishing 3 to 4 feet deep in the bushes in 5 to 6 feet of water even though water temperature is about 49 degrees.
J.P. Coleman
Bass anglers have been fishing structure and catching a few decent fish around docks. When the water level stabilizes and water clarity returns to normal the bite should pick up.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Crappie fishing has been slow, but not many anglers have been available for a report. Try jigs and minnows around structure in 12 to 15 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Best luck for crappie has been trolling or drifting bright colored jigs and minnows in the main lake about 5 to 7 feet deep. There have been some reports catching fish 3 to 4 feet deep in 5 to 6 feet of water in the bushes, but water temps are still too cool for spawning.