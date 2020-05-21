Aberdeen Lake
Crappie reports are fair with some shallow water crappie still being reported in stained to clear water. Try targeting shallow wood or grass for best results.
Bay Springs
The bass spawn is over but there are fish still shallow for the shad spawn and around the bream beds. Best depths for crappie have been 15 to 20 feet.
Columbus Lake
The gravel pits, Highway 50 slough, Tibbee Creek and the old river runs are all holding bass.
Elvis Presley Lake
Look for bass to be holding on the deeper edges of bream beds. Best depths for crappie have been 10 to 18 feet.
Enid Lake
Best results for crappie have come trolling or drifting bright colored jigs or minnows along the flooded tree line 5 to 7 feet deep, or fishing in the trees and bushes.
Grenada Lake
Best approach for crappie has been slow trolling 5 to 7 feet deep over or along the edge of flooded trees and bushes. Some anglers have been jigging shallower in the trees and bushes.
JP Coleman
Bass patterns are mixed, with some anglers catching fish shallow around shad spawn and bream spawn areas in the morning. Others are targeting fish that have started moving out deeper to the ledges. The quality bite is in the 14- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are moving to shallow coves along dropoffs. Anglers are catching bass from the bank and boats throwing spinnerbaits and finesse rigs.
Sardis Lake
A few crappie are still being caught 3 to 5 feet deep in flooded vegetation. Trolling the edges of vegetation 5 to 7 feet deep in up to 20 feet of water with jigs or minnows has been working.
Tombigbee State Park
For bream, target cover in 3 to 5 feet of water just off spawning areas. Tightline red worms or crickets. Look for a few redear to be on beds.