Enid, Grenada, Sardis
Bass usually will be in the clearest available water on any cover, on main lake points, or tributaries. Best luck for crappie is either trolling or drifting along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks with jigs or minnows or jigging in any remaining cover.
Elvis Presley Lake
Try fishing for bass with soft plastics, jigs, dropshot rigs or suspending jerkbaits. Submerged structure in 10 to 15 feet of water should hold some fish, as well as along the dam. Fish for suspended crappie in 12-20 feet of water along the dam and around submerged structure in deeper water. Trolling slowly may also be good.
Bream can be caught in 5-10 feet of water around woody structure.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Dropshot rigs, suspending jerkbaits, and soft plastics work well for bass in the winter. Try fishing off of main lake points in 10 to 15 feet of water. Try fishing between 12 and 20 feet of water for suspended crappie.
Bream can be caught in 5 to 10 feet of water with crickets or wax worms.
Tenn-Tom Waterway
For bass, look for baitfish and areas such as humps or long points. Use baits that hug the bottom and slow-moving lures. For crappie, use smaller lures and minnows. Try vertical jigging on deep brush piles and structure. Don’t overlook boat docks and the mouths of creeks.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass and crappie can be caught in 10 to 15 feet of water. Bream can be caught in 5 to 10 feet of water by tightlining wax worms, red worms or crickets.