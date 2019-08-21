Aberdeen Lake
Anglers are targeting bass by hitting the main channel where the old river runs come in. Some are having better success fishing the deeper sloughs with grass and stumps.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting the creek channels and dropoffs in 15 to 25 feet of water. Any cover in that depth range should be a magnet for crappie.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream anglers are tightlining red worms in 5 to 10 feet of water just out from traditional bedding areas. For bass, anglers are still hitting the points and offshore structure.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been pulling crankbaits or slow trolling jigs or minnows 24 to 25 feet deep in more than 25 feet of water off main lake points and major creek mouths.
Grenada Lake
Crappie have been suspended 14 to 18 feet deep in 16 to 20 feet of water. White bass are feeding on shad off main lake points very early and late in the day.
JP Coleman
Most of the top catches are still coming from the deeper ledges and humps, but some quality catches are starting to come from the hydrilla grass beds as well.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are reporting a good bite as they continue to throw various topwater lures around cover in the morning hours. As the day progresses, they are moving deeper along the points and other structure.
Sardis Lake
Best luck for crappie has been pulling crankbaits or slow trolling jigs or minnows for fish suspended 14 to 22 feet deep. A few can be taken single poling similar depths in any standing timber.
Tombigbee State Park
For bream, anglers are tightlining red worms or crickets in 8 to 15 feet of water off the ends of the piers and around deeper shoreline cover.