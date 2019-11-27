Elvis Presley Lake
Bass fishing has been slow, but a few are being caught on jerkbaits and crankbaits. Crappie fishing is fair. A few anglers are catching them in 12 to 20 feet of water on minnows and jigs. Most crappie are suspended deep around underwater brushtops and along the dam.
Enid Lake
Largemouth bass will be 4 to 8 feet deep in river and creek channels where the water is just pulled into the banks, off secondary points in coves, off main lake points, or around any cover. Fish topwaters, spinnerbaits, swimbaits or crankbaits, but keep a weedless rigged soft plastic handy to cast for missed strikes.
Grenada Lake
For largemouth bass, fish 4 to 8 feet deep around cover in the clearest water available. A spinnerbait, buzzbait, or crankbait covers a lot of water, but have a soft plastic with your rig of choice on another rod in case you miss a strike. Fish the rivers or creeks where the water is just pulling into the banks, off main lake points or over flooded roadbeds, especially bridges.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The bream bite has picked up. Anglers fishing in 6 to 10 feet of water have had some luck. Meal worms and red worms tightlined on the bottom often produce good fish, especially right before dusk.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, find any holes 6 to 12 feet deep and fish 1 to 2 feet off the bottom with jigs or minnows. Downlake, slow trolling jigs or minnows or single-poling are working for suspended crappie 5 to 10 feet deep in standing timber, mouths of major creek coves, main lake points and over the old river channel. For bream, fish for bream with worms or crickets 3 to 6 feet deep under a bobber around any cover on creek and river channel edges, sunken brush tops, stake beds or rocks.
Tenn-Tom Waterway
This time of year is one of the best times to catch a trophy bass. Look for baitfish and areas such as humps or long points.