Aberdeen Lake
Bass are moving into a post spawn pattern now and are starting to hold around traditional summer time cover. Crappie are being caught in water as shallow as 2 feet.
Bay Springs
The key for the quality bass bite is to fish a little deeper out from spawning areas with soft plastics and jigs. Successful crappie anglers have been fishing deeper water, hitting secondary points or brushtops.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers have been fishing in the gravel pits, Tibbee Creek and the Hwy. 50 slough area. If the shad are spawning in those shallow areas with grass, the first hour or two of daylight can possible produce some good topwater action.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bream, target 8 to 10 feet of water just off spawning areas.
Enid Lake
For bass, look for the clearest water and flooded vegetation where deeper and shallower water are close by. Weedless lures are the best bet.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, best reports have been slow trolling 4 to 7 feet deep over or along the edge of flooded trees and bushes.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are reporting a decent buzzbait bite in some of the backwater areas where grass and bushes are flooded. Others are throwing weightless and Texas-rigged soft plastics for those more lethargic fish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass have moved deep around structure. Anglers are catching bass from the bank and boats throwing spinnerbaits and finesse rigs. Target cover around transition areas and primary dropoffs.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are still being caught 3 to 5 feet deep in flooded vegetation. Female crappie have been taken trolling 5 to 7 feet deep in 10 to 12 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, try fishing brush in 5 to 10 feet of water. Catch bream in cover 5 to 8 feet deep just off spawning areas.