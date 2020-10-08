Five communities in Northeast Mississippi were among 15 statewide awarded Community Development Grants by the Mississippi Main Street Association. The grants for 2020-2021 are to incentivize development, improvement, and revitalization of historic downtown business districts.
MMSA Designated Communities were able to apply for individual funds of up to $2,500 with a required matching investment for shovel-ready brick and mortar projects as well as consulting services that may be used to carry out a Designated Community’s program of work.
The Community Development Grant may be used for a wide range of projects as long as the project’s purpose supports the revitalization goals of the community.
"MMSA is proud to award these communities with Community Development funds that will help them achieve successful projects in their downtown business districts," said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. "We were able to expand our grant program this year thanks to the generous support of our public and private investors, which allows us to assist our communities with their downtown development projects and programs."
• Amory Main Street will use grant funds for the Vinegar Bend Project that will improve the historic part of Amory's Main Street district known as Vinegar Bend. A Mississippi Blues Trail marker was placed in Vinegar Bend last year, and Amory Main Street will add signage and musical aspects to make this area a downtown attraction.
• The Byhalia Area Chamber Main Street will use grant funds to install attractive pedestrian crosswalks at the main intersection in town, which is in front of the Byhalia Area Chamber Main Street office in downtown. This project is part of an overall beautification initiative for the town that is being implemented by several civic organizations.
• The Okolona Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street will use grant funds to make physical improvements to the Chamber Main Street office that will include a new sign, painting, improved lighting, and adding benches that will beautify the outside of the building in downtown Okolona.
• Ripley Main Street will use grant funds to continue work on the blues alley project behind the local theater right off of Main Street. The alley will feature Mississippi Hill Country Blues artists with murals, guitar cutouts, and blues lyrics on the walls. The project will also include benches, lights, and pavers in the alley.
• Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association will use grant funds for its branded recovery campaign for the historic downtown business district. This will include the design of a logo and marketing effort for the campaign called "Taking Care of Business" (TCB) and associated branding for various efforts with the training program.
Other communities receiving grants:Clinton – Clinton Boulevard Design Rendering; Columbus – Downtown Walking Tour; Crystal Springs – Wayfinding Signage; Greenwood – Holiday Lighting; Hattiesburg –Downtown Beautification; Indianola – Trash Receptacles/Flags; Kosciusko - Choates Park Improvements; Louisville – Facade Grants; Senatobia – Facade Grants; and Woodville – Polk's Meat Market Exterior Repairs