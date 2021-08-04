ISLAMORADA, Fla. • Exploring the natural wonderland found where earth and ocean meet bright sun and blue sky lies at the core of the best attractions the Florida Keys have to offer. Whether you’re making an initial introduction or renewing an old acquaintance, a casual afternoon boat and snorkeling tour with a knowledgeable local guide is a must. For the folks at familyfunboattours.com, this is an introduction they make every day all year long.
The company, located on Plantation Key just north of the drawbridge, specializes in informal, pontoon-boat cruises through the intracoastal waterways that connect the upper keys including Key Largo, Marathon, both Upper and Lower Matecombe and Plantation Key. Operated by local residents with a good, working knowledge of the place and its people, their friendly and affordable tours visit out-of-the-way spots for snorkeling and exploring, bird and wildlife sanctuaries, secluded residential and public hangouts and more.
Three-hour tour
Limited to groups of six or fewer, the private tours come complete with all the gear necessary for snorkeling, the best way to tour the living reefs that make up the islands themselves. From the waters to the skies, the wide variety of native wildlife on display is most impressive.
The Florida Keys are a coral cay archipelago extending south and curving west off the southern tip of Florida, and include hundreds of islands of varying size. Their total combined land area is listed at roughly 137 square miles. As of the 2010 census, their permanent resident population was just over 77,000, but roughly a third of that total lives in the island city of Key West. Most of the keys are quite undeveloped and natural, and the waters surrounding them are gathered protectively by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
This protective body includes the Florida Reef, the only barrier coral reef in North America and the third-largest such reef in the world.
Birds, fish, mangroves
There are also extensive mangrove forests and seagrass fields. Overall, the sanctuary protects about 2,900 square nautical miles of coastal and ocean waters, from the estuarine waters of south Florida along the Florida Keys archipelago, more than 1,700 islands and reaching out to the Dry Tortugas National Park at the archipelago’s outermost toe.
The climate of the Florida Keys is tropical savanna. Because of their latitude and proximity to the Gulf Stream current, their weather is much more similar to that found in the Bahamas than that found throughout the rest of the state. The Upper Keys islands are formed of sandy accumulations of limestone produced by plants and marine creatures. The Middle and Lower Keys are the remnants of large coral reefs which fossilized after prehistoric sea levels dropped.
In all, from fishing to snorkeling to watching the birds and marine animals, the Florida Keys are a paradise for nature and those who enjoy experiencing it.
