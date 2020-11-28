Follow Egg Bowl coverage here Nov 28, 2020 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss defeats Mississippi State 31-24 in the 2020 Egg Bowl.Follow all of our postgame coverage: Ole Miss Discussion w/Parrish Alford Mississippi State Discussion w/Dalton Middleton Twitter: @JLgrindin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 47° Clear Click Here to See Full Forecast Latest Posts Sports Corral, Rebels, beat Bulldogs 31-24 29 min ago Follow Egg Bowl coverage here 1 hr ago Local News Funeral services held for political matriarch Sadie Holland 4 hrs ago Local News Officials consider moving Oxford voting precinct again 15 hrs ago College Rebels hope for quick impact from newly eligible Reese 18 hrs ago College MSU defense faces another tough task in Corral 18 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Journal e-newsletter Sign up to receive our top headlines each morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists