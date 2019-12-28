LAUREL • Ripley basketball has always been known for defense.
That was on full display Saturday afternoon.
Behind a stingy defensive effort, Ripley ran past Northeast Jones 61-28 in an all- Tiger matchup at the West Jones Christmas Classic.
“That’s what we do. We want to defend first and take pride in playing defense,” said Ripley coach Adam Kirk. “To win playoff games you got to defend and can’t be scared to play low-scoring games. That’s our mentality through the regular season and hope it works out.”
Ripley controlled the game from the start using a 12-0 run in the middle of the first quarter and was up 23-5 lead at the end of the period.
Ripley extended its lead to 35-16 at halftime.
In the third quarter the Tigers held Northeast Jones to just three points and led 49-19 at the end of the period.
Bunches of stops
Jesus Ruedas had a game-high 12 points to lead Ripley and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“We are a defense-type team and coach preaches it all the time,” Ruedas said. “We were able to get a bunch of stops today.”
Cam Rucker added 10 points for Ripley (12-2), the No. 3 team in the Daily Journal rankings.
Jaylon Hudson had seven points to lead Northeast Jones (3-9)
(B) West Jones 50, Lafayette 38: Preston Turner had a game-high 15 points for West Jones (7-5). D.J. Davis had eight points to lead Lafayette (2-11).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ripley used a 12-0 run to jump out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter.
Point Maker: Ripley head Northeast Jones to just five points in the first quarter and three points in the third quarter.
Talking Point: “We did what we needed to do and played exceptional in the second quarter,” Kirk said. “Played well on both ends of the floor and that was the goal for tonight.”