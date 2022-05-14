TUPELO – On a morning when rain was forecast but never arrived, one runner reigned supreme.
Vincent Kiprop ran away from the field to win Saturday morning’s 44th Gum Tree 10k, breezing home in 32 minutes, 21 seconds in his first time on the course.
Runner-up Ethan Mines, from Panama City, Florida, was a distant second in 33:39. Tupelo High School runner Jaheim Bridges, 17, was third in 34:07.
“I got out front early and just wanted to see how it felt to me,” said Kiprop, 27, a native of Kenya who lives in Tuscaloosa. “Sometimes, you just decide to turn it loose.”
And he would know something about that, having won the SEC cross-country championship at Alabama in 2017 and 2019 as well as two other league outdoor track titles on his way to multiple All-American selections.
Carmen Hussar, 45, a former Canadian Olympian who lives in Birmingham, was the women’s winner in 35:59 – and finished ninth overall.
A three-time NCAA champion at Villanova, she won a silver medal in the 1500 at the World Indoor Championships and was an Olympian in that event that same year.
Both Kiprop and Hussar had checked the forecast on Friday night and expected some rain during the race. Instead, it was overcast, a bit humid and about 68 degrees at the 8 a.m. start downtown.
“It was nice,” said Hussar. “I actually thought it was going to rain but the conditions were just about ideal.”
She ran the Gum Tree a few years ago, so was already familiar with the course.
“I really like the place where we run along the highway with cars going past,” Hussar said, referring to a stretch of the course that goes along McCullough Blvd. “Tell them I think that’s great.”
Hussar said she was talking to one of her daughters on Friday night about her goals for the race. “I said I’d like to finish in about 36 minutes,” she said.
Her official time was 35:59, well ahead of runner-up Gladys Cheboi, 32, from Birmingham.
“Well, there you go,” Hussar said.
Running in brightly colored shoes, Kiprop was patient early and was easily in control by the halfway point. “Sometimes you just have to challenge yourself,” he said.
He passed up water at two of the three hydration stations along the course, but did grab a cup to splash on his head around the halfway point.
Race organizers with the Tupelo Running Club were pleased to see top-three finishes from two local runners – Bridges in the men’s division and Belden’s Brookelyn Morgan, another 14-year-old Tupelo High runner, in the women’s division.
Morgan finished in 42:37, after finishing sixth last season among female finishers and winning the 11-13 age group.
Bridges was 12th overall last season and second in the 14-19 age group.
There was a big turnout for the Chad Payne assisted wheelchair race, with Tupelo’s Jim Brown setting a strong pace as he escorted Caleb Rodgers to victory in 40:08.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson and Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka also participated in the Chad Payne race, as they were helping to raise money for a charity that purchases body armor for law enforcement officers.