Four Itawamba Agricultural High School football players recently signed national letters of intent to play ball at the next level.
Q.J. Shumpert, a defensive lineman for the Indians, signed with Hinds Community College on Jan. 31. Shumpert played in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star game after recording 38 tackles and two sacks during the 2019 season.
The trio of Anthony Dilworth, Daeveon Sistrunk and Ike Chandler signed with Itawamba Community College on Feb. 5.
Dilworth made 121 total tackles for the Indians last season with 2.5 sacks, four caused fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also averaged 16.2 yards per carry out of the backfield with three touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Sistrunk moved from wide receiver to quarterback prior to the 2019 season. He had 12 passing touchdowns to one interception and 1,038 rushing yards with 19 touchdowns. He also recorded 43 total tacks with 2 caused fumbles and an interception. As a junior, Sistrunk had more than 1,000 yards receiving.
Chandler was named the 2019 4A Mr. Football in Mississippi to go along with many other postseason honors. He averaged 10.1 yards per carry while rushing for 2,557 yards with two fumbles; he also had five receiving touchdowns. 2019 was the second year in a row Chandler rushed for more than 2,000 yards.