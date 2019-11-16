OXFORD • The perfect name for a television series on the 2019 Ole Miss football team would be, “The Rebel Rookies With A Cause.”
Headed into Saturday’s LSU game, 86.3 percent of the Rebels’ offense (3,751 of 4,345 yards) had come from freshmen … the most by any team in the nation.
Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee leads the pack. Including his totals against LSU, he has rushed for 989 yards and passed for 789 yards. He’s rushed for eight TDs in eight games.
“He’s very gifted,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said of Plumlee’s play against the Tigers. “He’s getting better every game. The game is coming to him.”
Plumlee set a school quarterback rushing record with his 21 carries for 212 rushing yards and four TD runs against LSU. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 123 yards and had one interception.
Sparkling debut
The Oak Grove product made his debut Sept. 21 against Cal, when he subbed for injured Matt Corral, a redshirt freshman. Plumlee, with his legs and arm, led the Rebels to within a foot of possibly tying the Bears in the 28-20 loss.
Corral, now Plumlee’s backup, came into the LSU game with 1,286 total offense. Plumlee’s success caused another top freshman quarterback, Grant Tisdale, to leave the team. Tisdale passed for 56 yards and a TD against Alabama.
In the backfield, freshmen Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner have combined to rush for more than 1,000 yards and score 10 TDs.
Ealy rushed for 141 yards on 13 carries against LSU. Conner had eight rushes for 45 yards.
Ealy also has 13 kickoff returns for 317 yards and one TD with a 94-yard sprint for a score against Southeastern Louisiana.
Following last week’s 41-3 win against New Mexico State, Luke praised the play his freshmen quarterbacks and running backs.
“They’ve all made big plays,” he said. “I think those guys will continue to gain more and more confidence moving forward.”