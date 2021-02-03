There are two business days left to qualify in the municipal elections with Friday, February 5, as the qualifying deadline.
Those qualifying thus in Ecru are incumbent Jeff Smith for mayor as a Republican. The alderman qualifying as Republicans are incumbent Dr. James Speck, incumbent Allison Shumaker, Joey Tharp and Jeannie Thompson. Qualifying as a democrat is incumbent Gloria High.
At Thaxton, no candadate has yet to qualify for the mayor race. Qualifying as Independents for aldermen thus far are Kim Hooker Gilliam and Grant Gooch.
In Pontotoc Incumbent Bob Peeples qualified as Republican for mayor and running against him is Sara Cornwell who is also a Republican. Incumbent David White and former mayor Jeff Stafford have qualified as Republican candidates for Alderman at Large; ward 1 incumbent Lena Chew has qualified as a Democrat; In ward 2 Jimma Smith,Trai Stegall and Kevin Purdon have qualified as Republicans; ward 3 incumbent D. R. Simmons has qualified as a Republican and challenger Joe DiDonna has also qualified as a Republican; in Ward 4 incumbent Rayburn Mapp has qualified as a Republican and David Anderson has also qualified as a Republican.
The primary elections will be held on Tuesday, April 6, with any runoffs set three weeks later on April 27. The general election will be held on Tuesday, June 8.
Pontotoc County has six municipalities which include: Pontotoc, Ecru, Sherman, Toccopola, Algoma and Thaxton. Pontotoc has four wards and one alderman at large. In the other five municipalities, there are no wards, all candidates qualify in general from their township.
All qualifying papers must be filed by this Friday, February 5, 5 p.m.