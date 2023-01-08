Ruaa Al Juboori

Ruaa Al Juboori, UM assistant professor of public health and data analytics statistician with the Institute of Child Nutrition, is working to help the center use data analytics to improve nutrition and food security in the nation.

OXFORD – Ruaa Al Juboori has joined the University of Mississippi faculty with a goal of highlighting the impact data analytics can have in the public health field.

