The city of Fulton will official kick off the holiday season this coming Monday, Dec. 2, with its annual Christmas parade.
The parade will begin at the intersection of ICC’s Stadium Drive, near the Davis Event Center and West Main Street. It will travel east on West Main Street, turning right on Spring Street and then left on West Wiygul, pass city hall and turn left onto Clifton Street, and then left on West Main Street where it will pass the county courthouse on its way back to ICC campus.
The parade route is about a mile long.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. Those planning to attend should arrive downtown early to claim a space, as the event attracts hundreds of onlookers. There will be floats, bands, classic cars and even an appearance from Santa Claus himself, so everyone is encouraged to attend and join in on the merriment.
The parade will start at 6 p.m.
Roads along the parade route will close at 5 p.m. and remain closed until the parade concludes.
For those who take part, there will be a county of potential cash prizes. The three best floats will slowly cruise away from the parade a lot richer. First place gets $300; second $150; and third $100.
Tremont’s Christmas parade will return for its third consecutive year on Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The parade route will run from Tremont Attendance Center along Highway 178 West and up Highway 23 North.
Lineup for the parade will begin at noon at Tremont Attendance Center. Participants should be lined up by 9:30 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a space in the parade, contact Tremont City Hall at 662-652-3366.
Finally, the Town of Mantachie will throw its own Christmas bash on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Lineup for the town’s annual Christmas parade will begin at noon at the Mantachie Attendance Center campus. Horse riders and those with horse-drawn buggies will need to lineup at the site of the old gin, across from the Bonds House. All participants will need to be lined up by 1:30 p.m.
The parade will start at 2 p.m. and move through town, down Highway 371. Crowds are expected to be heavy, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good vantage point along the route (those with eagle eyes may even see Saint Nick himself).
Cash prizes will be awarded to the best floats of the day. Entry into the parade is, of course, free. There will also be trophies handed out to various other participants.
The parade is sponsored annually by the Mantachie Lions Club. For more information, contact Dan Walton at 662-322-9941.
Following the parade, Mantachie Town Hall will play host to the big, bearded man himself. Santa Claus will park his sleigh at town hall from 3-6 p.m. Guests are invited to drop by and visit. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available.
At 6 p.m., Mantachie officials will light the town Christmas tree. Afterward, attendees are invited to stick around and enjoy some old-fashioned Christmas caroling.
Also on that same Saturday, Mantachie businesses will host a Christmas scavenger hunt. Participants are invited to get a scavenger hunt card punched at each participating business for a chance to win prizes. The event will last from 3-6 p.m.