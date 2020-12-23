Over the past several years the Fulton Community Volunteers have been selling signature squares and chances at various community events as a fund raiser for the volunteer group. One hundred ninety-two signature squares were purchased by community-minded individuals, enough to complete the 61 ½ inch X 77 inch quilt. Lynn Blaylock a former volunteer and currently a resident of Oxford was the mastermind and quilter for this project.
Recently a drawing was held by the volunteer group at the Cates-Gaither House and Fulton resident Kathie Jamieson was the winner of the colorful quilt.
Kathie was gracious and has donated the quilt to be displayed at the Cates-Gaither House for the community to enjoy.