Quilt

Kathie Jamieson shows off the colorful history signature quilt she won recently in a Fulton Community Volunteer raffle. Kathie is donating the signature quilt back to the Cates-Gaither House to display so others in the community may enjoy.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Over the past several years the Fulton Community Volunteers have been selling signature squares and chances at various community events as a fund raiser for the volunteer group. One hundred ninety-two signature squares were purchased by community-minded individuals, enough to complete the 61 ½ inch X 77 inch quilt. Lynn Blaylock a former volunteer and currently a resident of Oxford was the mastermind and quilter for this project.

Recently a drawing was held by the volunteer group at the Cates-Gaither House and Fulton resident Kathie Jamieson was the winner of the colorful quilt.

Kathie was gracious and has donated the quilt to be displayed at the Cates-Gaither House for the community to enjoy.

teresa.blake@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus