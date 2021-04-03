Fulton’s Ally Ewing will be in the mix today among the leaders at the first LPGA major event of the year, the ANA Inspiration in California.
The former Ally McDonald, an All-American in her days at Mississippi State, shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday and rose to a tie for second place at 9-under with most of the other golfers on the leaderboard still on the course.
Second-round leader Patty Tavatanakit was at 5-under on the back nine and led Ewing and Shanshan Feng by five strokes.
TV coverage of today’s final round will be on the Golf Channel starting at 4 p.m. Ewing will be chasing her second career LPGA victory and her first major championship.
Ewing’s Saturday round began with three-straight birdies. She finished with six birdies and no bogeys.