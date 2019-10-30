A grand jury has chosen not to indict a Fulton man arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in in the city’s downtown park.
Members of the grand jury met in late September and remanded the case against Christopher Johnson, 30, to a lower court. Johnson was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes after reportedly accosting a child in Fulton’s Playgarden Park on Aug. 13.
According to Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors, Johnson’s charge will likelybe reduced to simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Johnson has been released from jail on a $25,000 bond since mid-August.
The alleged attack was the subject of a Facebook post by witness Morgan Michelle Bowden, which was sharedmore than 1,000 times the day of Johnson’s arrest. In her post, Bowden claimed Johnson approached her while she was visiting the park with her daughter, step cousins and an adult relative. In the post, she claimed Johnson spoke to her family aggressively, made suggestive comments, then grabbed the youngest child as she tried to flee.
An unidentified second man mentioned in Bowden’s post was questioned and released.
The day after Johnson’s arrest, David Haynes, Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, where Johnson reportedly attends services, told The Times that Johnson is a special needs adult. According to Haynes, Johnson suffered a traumatic brain injury after being involved in a vehicle accident at age 20.