Fulton Mayor Barry Childers plans to request that the city’s board of aldermen extend the citywide “shelter in place” order as the state’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.
Childers told The Times Monday the city will maintain and possibly extend its heavy restrictions on public gatherings and local businesses in an effort to stifle the spread of novel coronavirus. Aldermen voted unanimously in favor of the order on March 23. It’s set to expire on April 17.
Fulton’s “shelter in place” order appears to be among the first and most restrictive in the state, setting limits on what types of businesses can remain open to their customers, and strictly limiting public gatherings.
“We got started early, and I’m glad we did now,” he said.
The order requires that all “nonessential businesses,” primarily retail shops and restaurants, provide either curbside or drive-through service or delivery or close their doors to the public entirely.
The order also defined “essential service businesses.” These include a broad range of business types, including nursing homes, health care clinics, grocery stores and gas stations, to manufacturers that produce lumber or building supplies or are part of a supply chain for the health care industry.
Residents are mandated to “shelter in place,” or remain in their homes except to drive to and from essential businesses, curbside delivery businesses or work. The order also prohibits loitering.
Businesses owners are required to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for keeping their businesses clean and their employees and patrons safe. The order gives the board the right to revoke a business owner’s license to operate in the city should they not follow the guidelines.
The order is notably stricter than the statewide guidelines set by Gov. Tate Reeves in an executive order, last week. The statewide order keeps open the dining areas of restaurants, as long as those dining areas are limited to 10 or fewer people.
Although it was initially reported that the governor’s order superseded those of cities and towns, Reeves later clarified that mayors and city boards could set stricter guidelines, so long they didn’t interfere with the state-defined “essential businesses.”
According to Childers, most business owners have been cooperating with the order.
“I’m sure they don’t like it. Nobody does. More than anybody, me and the board of aldermen don’t like shutting down the town. But there’s nothing you can do,” the mayor said.
He added that he’s been in contact with a few local business owners who violated the order, but most have been understanding.
The mayor also called for stronger guidance from the governor, especially for municipal leaders like himself.
“It’s been confusing,” he said of the governor’s executive order, followed the next day by a second executive order clarifying elements of the first. He also feels the state should adopt stricter regulations and stronger limits on what businesses should be considered essential, at least until the worst of the outbreak has passed.
“We’re all worried about the economy, but we can’t put money in front of human life,” he said.
Childers also called for Itawamba County leaders to pass some stronger restrictions of businesses and gatherings.
“At least for a little while,” he said. “It doesn’t do us a lot of good to do all of this when out in the county, people just do whatever they want.”