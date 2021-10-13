“When you first feel the lump, you’re like, ‘well, I don’t know if that’s anything or not,’” said Marietta native Sara Childers.
These days, Fulton has been home to Childers, along with her husband of 31 years former Mayor of Fulton Barry Childers and their two daughters, for longer than Marietta.
Fulton is where Childers co-owns a tax service business where she was working through the busy season when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I had a mammogram in the fall,” said Childers, adding that after getting a normal result in October 2017, she detected something out of the ordinary while doing a self-examination a few months later, “then I found the lump during tax season, so March or April 2018, somewhere in there. I didn’t get it checked out until around May.”
After some initial skepticism, Childers realized that what she found wasn’t going to go away and knew it needed to be seen by a professional.
“When I found it, it was like ‘ok what do we do now. What’s the next step’,” she said.
After that came a whole host of doctors, surgeons, and procedures to quickly figure out what exactly Childers had discovered.
“When I had the biopsy they said, ‘it’s probably not anything, but what surgeon do you want just in case,’” she said. “And that scares you right there.”
With all the names and appointments, it’s easy to start feeling like a walking rolodex. Childers said she found a solution for that though.
“I kept a journal,” she said. “I had to. It’s a lot going on. You have so many doctors-- your oncologist, if you choose to do plastic surgery you have your plastic surgeon, then you have your regular surgeon-- it’s a lot of different things to process.”
Not only is it a lot to process, but there’s very little time to do any processing. The timeline between diagnosis and beginning treatment is short, plus doctors and surgeons tend to be in a hurry getting from one patient to the next.
“You have five or ten minutes to speak to the doctor, so everything else is from other people or online. And if I thought of a question I would write it down in my little book too,” she explained. “Even now, even though it's only been three years, I don’t remember a lot of things until I go back and read through.”
In addition to her journal, doctors gave her early on in her journey a resource book to help answer some of her questions. These prized assets helped get her through those months of back-and-forth doctor visits.
Along with other survivors, Childers uses those resources to reach out and be a source of hope for those who are just beginning their journey through breast cancer.
“We have a little group, a group message of some of us who have had breast cancer,” explained Childers.
While they have all survived breast cancer, Childers said that each woman’s story and circumstances were different and each one had their own decisions to make about their care. Because of that, they have a wealth of knowledge to offer others on the subject of treatment.
“Some have had a mastectomy, some have had a mastectomy on one side, or bilateral. You know, everybody has to make their own choice and it’s based on what their doctor says about what stage they're in and all that too,” she said.
Going through this gave her an experience that she could use to help others.
“I was scared for a while, but now, I just want to do as much as I can to help other people. Most people like me want to find out as much information as they can and then you have to make your own decision," Childers said.
“I guess you help in what area you have knowledge about or have an experience with."
If not for the self-examination, her cancer wouldn’t have been found until months later at her annual exam in October 2018. Because she was able to detect it early, Childers says her surgeon was able to perform the needed surgery and remove the cancer by July 2018. Because it was found early in stage one, and there was no sign of anything in her lymph nodes, Childers was able to avoid any chemotherapy or radiation treatments.
One thing is for sure, according to the survivor, this isn’t a battle to be faced alone.
“You couldn’t make it without family and friends,” said Childers.