The passion for chasing wild turkeys brings more than 250,000 men, women and children to the same cause each year, but their work there helps wildlife of every type. It all begins at hundreds of local banquets held nationwide, including one coming up in Fulton April 14.
The Hill Country Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual banquet April 14 at the Fulton Country Club. This event has traditionally taken place in Building 5 of the Tupelo Furniture Market but, because so many of the chapter’s members are from the Itawamba County area, organizers are making the most of an opportunity to hold it in Fulton this year.
“This is a great chance to show the event to members who might not otherwise attend,” Tim Weston, a lead organizer of the event, said. “Once people see the event for themselves, we hope they’ll want to add it to their yearly springtime ritual.”
Tickets to the event, which include a year’s membership in the NWTF and a bi-monthly magazine subscription, are $60 for individuals, $80 for couples and $20 for youngsters aged 15 and under. They are available in advance from chapter members, online at nwtf.org or at the door on the night of the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6.
The meal always follows a broad, outdoor theme. The night will feature a number of raffles, as well as live and silent auctions. There will be a number of firearms given away, raffled and sold, as well as a wide variety of other items.
Weston has seen the banquets evolve over the past few years. He and the Hill Country Strutters have taken pride in producing auctions that not only meet attendees’ expectations, but exceed them.
“The progression has been away from a high percentage of prints and artwork toward offering a lot more guns, trips and hunts,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to pull the auction together, but we’ll have everything from weekend family vacation packages and trips to the coast, to opportunities to win or buy guns and opportunities to win or buy hunting trips. Our event is created to be appealing to the whole family, including the games, raffles and auctions. We’ll have items that will appeal to men, women and children of all ages.”
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, along with state representatives of the NWTF, will be present to discuss habitat-benefitting programs like Mississippi’s Fire on the 40.
Part of the event’s fundraising success comes from sponsorship sales. Members of the chapter are currently following up on these, offering packages that include tickets to the banquet, tickets to the raffle, an assortment of guns and much more. Each sponsorship comes with one or more tables, allowing sponsors to bring key team members or customers to the event. If you or your business would like to be an event sponsor, contact Weston at 662-891-0126.
Founded in 1973, the NWTF today has more than 250,000 members spread throughout chapters in all 50 states and much of Canada. Over the years, the members have raised and spent more than $372 million acquiring or improving wildlife habitat on more than 17 million acres throughout the U.S., as well as hosting programs designed to expand hunting’s outreach to children, women, the physically challenged and others.
The Hill Country Strutters banquet has consistently raised between $50,000 and $60,000 per year in each of the past several years.
“A huge portion of the money raised at events like ours stays within the state,” Weston said. “The NWTF has programs to help every segment of the hunting population. They work nationwide with state wildlife agencies to improve public hunting grounds, and they have biologists available as consultants to help private landowners improve their property. Their habitat projects help deer, ducks, turkeys, squirrels, you name it. Everything outdoors benefits from the work they do.”
“Hunting ground is sacred in most of our minds,” Donnie Kisner, a long-time member of the chapter, said. “Helping all of the creatures that crawl around on it is something we’re passionate about. This banquet is another way to promote and conserve the resource and be sure it’ll be around for our kids, our grandkids, and for their kids.
“Hunters are conservationists first. We work to make sure the game has what it needs to sustain itself and thrive, and the NWTF is all about doing just that. By preserving the habitat, they’re making sure turkey hunting is alive and well throughout the country. The money we raise helps insure and protect the future.”
“If you like the outdoors, you ought to be supporting the NWTF, whether you hunt or not,” Weston said. “We’ll have 250 or so outdoor enthusiasts who are business and community leaders present, and any sponsors who might be interested in displaying their products are welcome to attend and we’ll set them up.”
For ticket or sponsorship information, contact Tim Weston at 662-891-0126.