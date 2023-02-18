djr-2023-02-18-liv-column-felder-p1

Nothing brightens up a dreary winter garden like brown sago palm foliage painted cherry red.

 Felder Rushing

If this winter has shown me anything, it is that nearly everyone thinks their garden problems are worse than mine. Wailing about their losses, they don’t understand that I feel their pain through my own grief.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you