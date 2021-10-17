FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
Today's Sound Off is about changes in the classroom:
Dear Heloise: I've taught high-school biology for many years, and I'm close to retirement. Over those years, I've seen a change in how students and parents respond to education. When I first started teaching, parents got involved in their son or daughter's education and demanded more of their children.
Today, however, I have many more students who refuse to do homework and fail tests, then complain when they receive a C or D. I have parents who call me in a panic because they know their child will never make it to college if they don't have the right grades. Yet neither the parents nor the students want to take responsibility for the things they should be doing. The student needs to study, and the parent needs to get involved with their child's education. I've found that students who get A's usually have stricter parents. These are generally the students who do well in other subjects, too.
So, if a parent wants decent grades from their child, they need to attend parent-teacher conferences, or just call the teacher and make an appointment to meet with them and discuss how they can help their child with his or her studies. Ask what type of behavior their child exhibits in the classroom and make them do their homework. Get involved. -- A.J., biology teacher in California
FAST FACTS
Here are some additional uses for that old potato masher:
-- Break apart frozen juice concentrate.
-- Mix guacamole.
-- Mix up meatloaf.
-- Crush crackers.
-- Stir up eggs to scramble.
CARPETING
Dear Heloise: I know hardwood floors are all the rage right now, but I chose carpeting because I'm handicapped and use a cane to get around. I have a cleaning lady who comes once a week. She vacuums my carpet, and I asked her why she was so fastidious about vacuuming every nook and cranny in the house. She said little grains of dirt actually saw away at carpet fibers. It ruins the carpeting (or area rug) in only a few years. Since her husband installs carpeting, I figured she was probably correct and decided to pass this on to your readers. -- Lois R., Kalamazoo, Michigan
DISH TOWELS
Dear Heloise: I often have family or friends over for lunch or dinner, and I found that most cloth napkins aren't big enough for most people, especially when we serve barbecue, corn on the cob or crawfish. So I bought some pretty dish towels (non-terrycloth) and used them instead. Everyone was happy with the results, but none more than my five sons and husband. -- Mae T., Metairie, Louisiana
PERFUME
Dear Heloise: When I get a magazine and it has a flat perfume sample sheet between the pages, I always remove the sample and place it inside my luggage or in one of my bedroom drawers. This takes away the stuffy smell of my luggage and makes my sweaters, T-shirts and lingerie smell lovely. -- Julia H., Portland, Maine
