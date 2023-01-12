AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center has a new tool for treating open wounds.
On Wednesday, officials with North Mississippi Health Services announced that the medical facility would be the first in the state to begin using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform, a noninvasive tool which uses fluorescent imaging to detect and localize elevated bacterial load in wounds.
The effort was made possible with help through the Gilmore Foundation.
During a Jan. 11 open house to showcase the new handheld equipment, Dr. Dwight McComb said sometimes bacteria can’t be seen with the naked eye. Images produced through MolecuLight give better direction on how to treat wounds.
The equipment can be used during regular office visits and at the bedside for patients. McComb said it will help combat unnecessary antibiotic use.
“By identifying infections early, it helps improve clinic outcomes. By doing this to differentiate between true infections and other clinical conditions, we can better direct patient care. It also improves antibiotics stewardship,” McComb said.
He added detecting wound infections early can aid in helping prevent amputations.
“It’s invaluable not just from a patient care standpoint but for marketing the wound center and letting patients know they’ll receive great care," McComb said. "For this equipment to be in Amory, Mississippi, is exciting for sure, and we appreciate the Gilmore Foundation for helping with that."
“We’re excited, as a foundation, to be an important partner with Gilmore in Amory,” said Gilmore Foundation Board Chairman Skip Miles. “We’re glad to be positive partners and be a big part of the region.”
The Gilmore Foundation provided funding last year for NMMC Gilmore-Amory’s da Vinci surgical robot, and Miles noted additional financial support for the hospital.
“What attracted me to Amory was you can get big city health care in a small town," McComb said. "The work you guys are doing continues that care."
According to an NMHS press release, the prevalence of chronic wounds continues to increase because of aging populations, higher diabetes incidences and other chronic diseases. Chronic wounds are especially common with the elderly, who have impaired immune function and frequently fail to mount clinical signs and symptoms of infection.
MolecuLight is currently being used in Atlanta’s Piedmont Healthcare system, DPMs (doctor of podiatric medicine) facilities in Alabama and Veterans Affairs hospitals in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The University of Alabama-Birmingham is expected to start using the platform soon.
